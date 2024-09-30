Miscellaneous Items - Illinois

Stihl edger model FC-56 (used 3 X) $25, 6' wooden ladder $10, 12' fiberglass ladder $25, Rigid 16-gallon stainless steel wet/dry vac (all attachments) $20, Frigidaire frost free commercial freezer (white) $50, refrigerator $75, Guardian walker $5, Pecan and leaded glass square living room table, just re-finished $45, Green Leather couch (like new) $100, 10 Piece Bassett Formal Dining room set, Cherry finish, $500 (includes protection pads), Ethan Allen China Hutch- Maple finish, like new, $150, Italian heavy duty glass end tables(2) ($25 each) and coffee table $25. 815-630-2897