Mayor's Summer Youth Internship Program - Wilmington, IL

Attention all high school and college students in Wilmington! Are you ready to gain valuable professional experience, build your resume, and make a difference in your city? The City of Wilmington is excited to offer you the opportunity to work in various local government departments through the Mayor’s Summer Youth Internship Program.

During the 10-week paid summer internship program from June 10 through August 9, you will have the chance to interact with city officials and civic leaders in Wilmington, while helping the City deliver exceptional service to neighborhoods and residents. Not to mention, you will also get to participate in fun social events with other interns.

Positions Available In:

• Economic Development

• Operation & Utilities

We are seeking candidates with a high standard of ethics, integrity, and courage, as well as excellent communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills. If you have experience with Microsoft Office and Google Suites, are a self-starter with critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and can work in a fast-paced environment, then you are the ideal candidate we are looking for.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to hone your passion for public service, improve your writing skills, and gain valuable professional experience in local government departments. To be eligible, you must be 18 years or older, have a positive attitude, excitement and curiosity for public service, openness to mentorship, and a mindset for equity. Apply now and take the first step towards building a bright future!

If you are interested in applying, please fill out an employment application form available at www.wilmington-il.gov and submit it along with a cover letter and your resume. You can drop off your application form at the City of Wilmington office, mail it to 1165 S. Water Street, Wilmington, IL 60481, or email it to jziller@wilmington-il.gov before March 29, 2024.

For more information on the internship program and the positions available, please visit the City's website at www.wilmington-il.gov.