Marketing/Computer/Website Assoc., Morris Trailer Sales, Inc.
Morris Trailer Sales, Inc.- We are looking for a Marketing, Computer and Website Associate who has the knowledge of setting up a website and maintaining it for our company. Computer, marketing and website skills knowledge is a must. You will be providing our company with marketing, website creation to our current website and helping associates with any computer needs. Call Suzanne at 815-954-9777 for information or send your resume to smapply@yahoo.com
Ad Category:
Time remaining: 100%
03/02/2021 (2 weeks)
03/02/2021 (2 weeks)