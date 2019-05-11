VACANCY NOTICE: Coal City Community Unit School District #1 has a vacancy for a Maintenance Staff position. Applicants should possess knowledge of and have experience in the following areas: electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, and snow removal. Must have good organizational, time management and inter-personal skills. Must be self-motivated and have a positive attitude. Starting salary is $20 per hour. Shift will be 10am- 6:30pm, M-F during the school year and 7am-3:30pm. in the summer. Interested candidates can apply online at: www.applitrack.com/coalcity/onlineapp/. Application deadline is Nov. 22, 2019. EOE ch 46a-47b