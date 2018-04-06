Lots of Misc. tools including table saws

Used 14” Craftsman gas chain saw, $140; 16” Hitachi gas chain saw, new in box, $100; 14” chop saw porter cable metal, new in box, $100; two 3’ pipe clamps, 3/4” pipe, $40 each; 10” new with stand, never used table saw, $100; 10” Wards table saw with stand, very good shape, $50; 12 ton bottle jack, $25; 15 ton railroad jack, $25; 6 gun holder cabinet, glass front w/ bottom storage, w/ key lock, very sharp, $50; one large & one small live animal traps, $20. call 815-476-9766. ca23b-26a