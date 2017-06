LOCAL LIQUIID BULK CARRIER needs person with basic knowledge to join our shop team. CMV fleet servicing responsibilities include: brakes, tires, PM’s, and required paperwork. Position includes hourly rate with health insurance, vacation & holiday compensation, and other benefits. Call 708-258-3022 or apply at Apolis Transport 30803 S. Rt. 45, Peotone, IL 60468. cc 25b-29a