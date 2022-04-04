Library clerk
The Coal City Public Library District is seeking a part-time Youth Services Clerk. Requirements include a high school diploma. Must be creative, service oriented, have good communication skills with children and adults. Must be able to work evenings & Saturdays. 28 hrs/week in the summer, 15 hrs/week rest of year. Starting pay $12/hour. Please attach a resume to the application, which is available at the library.
Ad Category:
Time remaining: 100%
04/13/2022 (1 week)
04/13/2022 (1 week)