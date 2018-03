Warehouse Sale, 489 Davy Ln., Wilmington, Thurs. March 29 & Fri. March 30, 7:58 a.m.-2:58 p.m. both days,: mix of antique furniture, household decor, 1953/54 Ford F100 pickup parts, new box and fenders, complete steering column, antique Ford wrenches and other misc. items ch12b-13b