Large Public Auction - Newark, IL

Saturday, July 8, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

LARGE PUBLIC AUCTION

Address: 11200 N Scott School Rd, Newark, IL

Directions: From I-80/IL-47 in Morris, head North on IL-47 for 4 miles to Minooka Rd, then West on Minooka Rd for 4.5 miles to Scott School Rd. NEW TOOLS – CAMPING GEAR – BBQ GRILLS – FISHING – SURVIVAL/BUG-OUT BAGS – WOODWORKING TOOLS & MORE!

95% of the tools are NEW. All the tools WORK, all the batteries WORK too. There will be a large amount of new power tools & batteries, grills, camping supplies, grilling supplies, knives, full survival packs & bug-out bags, portable tool chests, new fishing rods & reels, new wrenches, new hand tools, axes and a new Solo Stove. This is an amazing collection of tools not often experienced from a single estate! See website below.

Seller: Estate of Dennis Gossen

Auctioneers: Dick Olson & Erik Olson Morris, IL 815-942-4266

See website for Flyer, 300 Photos, Directions, Terms and more Info.