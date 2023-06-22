Large Public Auction - Newark, IL
Saturday, July 8, 2023 @ 9:00 AM
LARGE PUBLIC AUCTION
Address: 11200 N Scott School Rd, Newark, IL
Directions: From I-80/IL-47 in Morris, head North on IL-47 for 4 miles to Minooka Rd, then West on Minooka Rd for 4.5 miles to Scott School Rd. NEW TOOLS – CAMPING GEAR – BBQ GRILLS – FISHING – SURVIVAL/BUG-OUT BAGS – WOODWORKING TOOLS & MORE!
95% of the tools are NEW. All the tools WORK, all the batteries WORK too. There will be a large amount of new power tools & batteries, grills, camping supplies, grilling supplies, knives, full survival packs & bug-out bags, portable tool chests, new fishing rods & reels, new wrenches, new hand tools, axes and a new Solo Stove. This is an amazing collection of tools not often experienced from a single estate! See website below.
Seller: Estate of Dennis Gossen
Auctioneers: Dick Olson & Erik Olson Morris, IL 815-942-4266
See website for Flyer, 300 Photos, Directions, Terms and more Info.
07/08/2023 (2 weeks)