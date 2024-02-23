Land Auction - Will County, IL

WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS

LAND AUCTION

TUESDAY, MARCH 26, 2024 AT 1:00 PMCT

158.95 TAXABLE ACRES± * 1 TRACT

The Joyce A. Semankovich farm is located 3 miles west of Peotone, IL or 18 miles north of Kankakee, IL. The real estate is further described as being located in Section 21, T33N-R12E, Peotone Township, Will County, Illinois. The property contains a total of 158.95 acres, will be sold in 1 tract, and represents productive tillable farm ground. Farmers and investors, be sure to check out this Will County farm with open farming rights for the fast-approaching 2024 crop year.

JOYCE A. SEMANKOVICH TRUST

REBECCA WALLENFELSZ - TRUSTEE

Representing Attorney: Rebecca Wallenfelsz

Chapman and Cutler, LLP | (312) 845-3442

320 South Canal Street, 27th Floor, Chicago, IL 60606

Auction Managers: Brandt Henness (309) 224-4276

& Kevin Haas (309) 264-7767

BigIron

Sullivan Auctioneers

a BigIron company

www.SullivanAuctioneers.com

(844) 847-2161

