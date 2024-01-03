Land Auction - LaSalle County, IL

LASALLE COUNTY, ILLINOIS

LAND AUCTION

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2024 AT 1:00 PMCT

318.28 ACRES± (SUBJECT TO SURVEY) * 4 TRACTS

Tracts 1-3 are located 6 miles west of Streator, IL or 40 miles north of Bloomington, IL. Tract 4 is located 3 miles northwest of Ransom, IL or 8 miles northeast of Streator, IL. The land is further described as being located in Section 35, T31N-R2E, Eagle Township, and Section 6, T31N-R5E, Allen Township, LaSalle County, Illinois.

Farmers & investors, take advantage of this opportunity! Tracts 1-3 represent a large block of Class A soil with tremendous eye appeal.

Tract 4 contains productive soils with additional wind energy income.

MICHAEL & HARRIETT

MCDONALD ESTATE

Representing Attorney: Frank J. Black | Black & Black Lawyers

201 Liberty St., Suite 211, Morris, IL 60450 | (815) 942-0594

Auction Manager: Kevin Haas (309) 264-7767

BigIron

Sullivan Auctioneers

VIRTUAL ONLINE