LAND AUCTION: 103 ACRES - 130 PI

SATURDAY, JANUARY 13, 2024 @ 10:00 AM

Contact Auction Co For Brochure Richard A. Olson & Assoc, Inc Morris, IL - 815-942-4266

PIN: 12-11-326-001 and 12-11-401-005 Offered as ONE Tract

103.73 ACRES m.o.l. - 130.5 PI Reddick Clay Loam and Andres Silt Loam Soils

Auction Location: American Legion, 426 Industry Ave, Gardner, IL Farm Location: 1/2 mile North of Rice Rd on 8th Ave (Coster Rd) in South Wilmington, IL ONLINE & LIVE BIDDING AVAILABLE SEC 11 - GREENFIELD TWP GRUNDY COUNTY IL

Owners: Estate of Elaine G. Joyce