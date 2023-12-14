Land Auction
Land Auction: 64 Acres – 142 PI
SATURDAY, JANUARY 27, 2024 @ 10:00 AM
Auction Location: Jennifer's Garden 555 Gore Rd, Morris, IL
Farm Location: 3 miles northwest of Morris, IL at the corner of Lisbon/Airport Roads.
ONLINE & LIVE BIDDING AVAILABLE
SEC 18 - SARATOGA TWP GRUNDY COUNTY IL
PIN: 02-18-200-004 Offered as ONE Tract
63.79 ACRES m.o.l. - 142.6 PI
Drummer and Brenton Soils
Owners: Dean Family Trust
Complete Listing, Terms, Flyer and Maps on website!
Contact Auction Co. for Brochure
Richard A. Olson & Assoc., Inc.
Morris, IL – 815-942-4266
www.richardaolson.com
Ad Category:
Time remaining: 100%
01/27/2024 (1 month)
01/27/2024 (1 month)