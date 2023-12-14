Land Auction: 64 Acres – 142 PI

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27, 2024 @ 10:00 AM

Auction Location: Jennifer's Garden 555 Gore Rd, Morris, IL

Farm Location: 3 miles northwest of Morris, IL at the corner of Lisbon/Airport Roads.

ONLINE & LIVE BIDDING AVAILABLE

SEC 18 - SARATOGA TWP GRUNDY COUNTY IL

PIN: 02-18-200-004 Offered as ONE Tract

63.79 ACRES m.o.l. - 142.6 PI

Drummer and Brenton Soils

Owners: Dean Family Trust

Complete Listing, Terms, Flyer and Maps on website!

Contact Auction Co. for Brochure

Richard A. Olson & Assoc., Inc.

Morris, IL – 815-942-4266

www.richardaolson.com