KENNEL TECHNICIAN Pine Bluff Animal Hospital, a local AAHA accredited facility is currently looking for a part-time kennel technician. This entry-level position requires the ability to lift and carry up to 50 pounds, endure standing and walking on hard floor surfaces for extended periods of time, ability to communicate to staff and clients, some computer experience and the availability to work morning, afternoon or weekend shifts. Experience is preferred, but not necessary. Please contact Angela at 815-942-5365 for questions or additional information. cc26b-28a