Joliet Part-Time We are seeking an Optometric Office Assistant to become a part of our team! This is a part-time position that can lead to a full-time position for the right candidate. You will perform routine administrative and clerical assignments to keep the medical facility running smoothly. This is a great opportunity to join an established, slower-paced optometry practice that has been serving the community for over 25 years!

Hours for the position are 10:00 am – 6:00 pm on Tuesday and Thursday, and 10:00 am – 2:00 pm on Saturday.

Responsibilities:

Handle all administrative duties promptly

Perform routine clerical tasks to support medical staff.

Communicate with insurance companies for proper billing procedures.

Check-in patients and confirm insurance information.

Qualifications:

Previous experience in healthcare administration or a related field is a plus!!

Experience with EHR software is a plus!

Familiarity with medical billing procedures

Strong organizational skills

Professional communication and computer skills

Ability to thrive in a slower-paced environment

Respond: adforlepwanted@yahoo.com