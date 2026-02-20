Joliet Part-Time We are seeking an Optometric Office Assistant to become a part of our team!
Joliet Part-Time We are seeking an Optometric Office Assistant to become a part of our team! This is a part-time position that can lead to a full-time position for the right candidate. You will perform routine administrative and clerical assignments to keep the medical facility running smoothly. This is a great opportunity to join an established, slower-paced optometry practice that has been serving the community for over 25 years!
Hours for the position are 10:00 am – 6:00 pm on Tuesday and Thursday, and 10:00 am – 2:00 pm on Saturday.
Responsibilities:
Handle all administrative duties promptly
Perform routine clerical tasks to support medical staff.
Communicate with insurance companies for proper billing procedures.
Check-in patients and confirm insurance information.
Qualifications:
Previous experience in healthcare administration or a related field is a plus!!
Experience with EHR software is a plus!
Familiarity with medical billing procedures
Strong organizational skills
Professional communication and computer skills
Ability to thrive in a slower-paced environment
Respond: adforlepwanted@yahoo.com
Ad Category:
03/06/2026 (1 week)