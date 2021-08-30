Joliet Optometric Practice

Optometric Vision & Eye Health Care, Joliet Practice seeks experienced Optometric Assistant leading to Management. Wages* are negotiable to Credentialed applicants with experience. Position requires at least two afternoons/evenings (7 or 8pm) and Saturdays (3 or 4pm). NO SUNDAYS. Optometric Vision and Eye Health Care experienced; customer service, E.H.R, professional office skills, internet, Microsoft Word, Excel, software use, etc. ordering glasses, with basic billing experience, etc. *Wages commensurate with experience and confirmed resume. Semi-Retirees Welcome. Submit resume with references. adforhelpwanted@yahoo.com