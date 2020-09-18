Joiet Optometric Practice

Joliet Optometric Practice seeks experienced candidate. High School Diploma or equivalent; minimum 3 years optometric/optical experience. Availability to work most Saturdays and some evenings. Good attendance record is a must. Great interpersonal and customer service skills. Multi task, answer phones to schedule patients and answer general questions. Willingness and flexibility to learn and adapt in a variety of situations. Eagerly assist others to increase office efficiency. Check eligibility for vision and eye health insurances. Provide the most appropriate selections for the patient. Ability to sell premium lenses, glasses and contact lenses. Skilled to fit, adjust, dispense, and inspect glasses before dispensing. Knowledge of inventory and product availability. Desire to help promotion and growth of the business. Compensation negotiable based on skill level and experience. Excellent opportunity for challenge to build the practice, and as a result, your income. Possible advancement to management position. Competitive wages. Resumes only with email addresses.

Respond: adforhelpwanted@yahoo.com