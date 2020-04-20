VACANCY NOTICE

IT Support Staff Opening for 2020-21 School Year. Coal City Schools has an opening for a 7.5 hour per day, 220 day IT Support Staff position starting July 1, 2020. Candidates are preferred to have IT support experience and the following skills/certifications: Cisco Certification Preferred, Network + Required, Associates or Bachelors Degree in appropriate program area required (CIS, Etc).

Job Performance Responsibilities: Respond to immediate technical support issues including hardware, network and software problems. Manage users and groups in Active Directory, Voicemail System and Google Dashboard. Management of systems including but not limited to anti-virus, firewall and filters, back-ups, content filtering, and security auditing. Configure new hardware and maintain/repair/troubleshoot existing hardware. Assist with the installation and configuration of software, hardware and network switches. Support peripherals on the network including but not limited to printers, access points, digital security cameras, copiers and telephone systems. Troubleshoot and support network equipment including but nor limited to switches, routers, firewalls and servers. Terminate Cat. V wire as needed. Document procedures and technical support activities/ tickets. Experience with Chromebook, Mac OS, iOS and Win environments/devices.

Interviews will be conducted via ZOOM for qualified candidates between May 14 - May 21. Hiring recommendation to the Board of Education on June 3, 2020. Interested candidates should apply online at www.coalcityschools.org or by e-mail to Jason Smith, CSBO at jsmith@coalcityschools.org by May 13, 2020.