18655 W 2000 N Rd., Reddick(south end of Lake Shannon-Shannon Shores), 2 weekend garage sale! Wed. June 6-Sun. June 10 & Wed. June 13-Sun. June 17, 7:30a.m.-4:30p.m., cleaning out house & garage, some antique chairs, lots of misc. household goods, women’s clothing, work boots, coveralls, too much to list! cc23b-24b