Huge moving sale, 2 sales on 1 lot! everything must go, no offer refused! 170 W. First St., June 6, 4-8p.m., June 7 & 8, 8a.m.-4p.m., Back garage has LARGE man cave sale, Harley Davidson accessories, beer signs, tools, misc. machinery, file cabinets, patio furniture, etc. Front garage has lots of misc. household items including decor, holiday decor, Youth XL boys clothes, mostly Nike, Under Armour, North Face, Womens L-XL clothing, scrubs, jackets, something for everyone, you name it we got it. cc23b