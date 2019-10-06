Huge garage sale, PCI 400 Davy Lane, Wilmington

Huge garage sale/multiple families, Located at a factory/warehouse with lots of parking, PCI 400 Davy Lane, Wilmington, Fri.-Sat., June 21-22, 8a.m.-4p.m., new and used clothing for adults and newborn to size 6, collectibles of Barbie Dolls, cherished teddies, Fire & EMS figurines, antique dishes, holiday decor, White Sox, Chicago Bears, household, kichen and many more items, too numerous to list. ca25a-b