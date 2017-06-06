HOME HELPERS has an immediate need for Caregivers various days for 24-hour care shifts. We help the elderly maintain their independence by providing in home companionship and other non-medical assistance. Duties may include light housekeeping, meal preparation, assistance on appointments, bathing, dressing, hygiene, or mobility (if needed). Training is provided as well as a competitive salary and employer matching IRA. Call 815-836-2635 today! cc24a-25b