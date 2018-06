Hiring Class A CDL - Company Driver and Owner Operators

Regional/Local & Over the road company drivers. Average $1700.00 - $1800.00 weekly. Health Insurance offered. Updated equipment. No Containers. One year minimum experience needed. Paid vacation after a year. Free direct deposit. Pass roadside DOT inspection. Bonuses up to $350. Quarterly safety bonus. 773-406-6136

or 773-640-2174. ch27a-30b