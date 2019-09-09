VACANCY NOTICE

The Coal City Community Unit School District #1 has an Educational Support Staff vacancy in the following area: High School Head Secretary. Interested candidates should be energetic, friendly and love working with students and the public. Duties include, but not limited to assisting Principal and Assistant Principal with various assigned tasks, ordering of supplies, managing and reconciling Activity Accounts, managing purchases and monthly financial reports, registration of students, and other clerical duties as assigned. This position is required to work 220 days. Interested candidates can apply online at www.coalcityschools.org. Application deadline is Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. EOE