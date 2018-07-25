Help Wanted: Seeking Office Service Personnel
SEEKING OFFICE SERVICE PERSONNEL. No nights or weekends. Ideal candidate must possess: Strong written and verbal customer service skills; current and proficient with technology; work well with others, positive, ambitious, pleasant attitude. Will train the right candidate but any line of insurance knowledge/experience is a plus. Please email a detailed resume to: resume.replies.hr@gmail.com. ck31a-32b
