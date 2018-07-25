Help Wanted: Seeking Office Service Personnel

SEEKING OFFICE SERVICE PERSONNEL.  No nights or weekends.  Ideal candidate must possess:  Strong written and verbal customer service skills; current and proficient with technology; work well with others, positive, ambitious, pleasant attitude.  Will train the right candidate but any line of insurance knowledge/experience is a plus.  Please email a detailed resume to:  resume.replies.hr@gmail.com.  ck31a-32b

