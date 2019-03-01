Help Wanted: PT Massage Therapist & FT Certified Personal Trainer

Multi-disciplinary medical center is looking to fill 2 part-time Independent Contractor-Massage Therapist positions and 1 full-time Certified Personal Trainer position that will be cross-trained as a Rehabilitation Technician at our Diamond, IL office. Hiring bonus after 90 days. Please fax resumes to 815-634-0756 or e-mail diamondtherapy@yahoo.com. cc2a-5b