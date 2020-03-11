Help wanted Meter Reader

The City of Braidwood is accepting applications for the position of part-time Meter Reader (walking route). Applicant must be in good physical condition, able to walk distances, reach, bend, kneel, and possess a valid Illinois Driver’s License. Scheduled hours are the last 2 weeks of each month, Monday through Friday, 9am-5pm. Starting wage is $10.00 per hour. Computer skills a plus. Applications may be picked up at Braidwood City Hall, or downloaded from our website; braidwood.us. Return completed applications to Braidwood City Hall, 141 W Main St., Braidwood, IL 60408