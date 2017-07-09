Help Wanted: Janitorial & Floor Tech

Published by admin on Thu, 09/07/2017 - 9:39am

GCA SERVICES GROUP, Braidwood Station, is looking for 1 FT day shift Janitorial & 1 FT night shift Floor Tech.  janitorial starting pay is $9.60 includes benefits for you.  Floor Tech starting pay is $10.10 also includes benefits.  Floor tech must be able to use all floor machines.  Both must be able to lift 50lbs.  Must pass Excelon required training, drug & alcohol test & background check.  Call 815-417-2293 to set up interview.  cc37a-40b

Ad Category:

Time remaining: 99%
10/04/2017 (3 weeks)