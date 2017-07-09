Help Wanted: Janitorial & Floor Tech

GCA SERVICES GROUP, Braidwood Station, is looking for 1 FT day shift Janitorial & 1 FT night shift Floor Tech. janitorial starting pay is $9.60 includes benefits for you. Floor Tech starting pay is $10.10 also includes benefits. Floor tech must be able to use all floor machines. Both must be able to lift 50lbs. Must pass Excelon required training, drug & alcohol test & background check. Call 815-417-2293 to set up interview. cc37a-40b