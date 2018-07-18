Help Wanted: Home Management Assistants

HOME MANAGEMENT ASSISTANTS needed to help seniors in their homes with the day to day activities and challenges they face in every day life. Assist with light housekeeping, meal preparation, shopping, errands, offer companionship and bring a smile. Must have valid driver's license, reliable transportation, current auto insurance. Part-time with

flexible hours that fit in your schedule. AT HOME QUALITY CARE'S PRIVATE DUTY SERVICES .Please call Terri or Hilary at 815-942-1256, extension 220 or 221 between 8AM-4:30PM Mon-Fri. E.O.E. cc30a-33b