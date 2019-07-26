Help Wanted Established Optometry Practice in Joliet

Optometric / Eye Health Care (Joliet)

Established Optometry Practice in Joliet area seeks experienced Optometry Assistant. Must be able to work with information from Optometrist, assist patients with selection of eyewear, input information to computer system, and perform general office duties. Excellent opportunity for an employee with a good attendance record, who will work to be accurate and proficient. Possible advancement to management position. Competitive wages. Please send resume to: adforhelpwanted@yahoo.com cc31a-34b