Help Wanted Diamond Therapy

Multi-disciplinary medical center in Diamond, IL is looking to fill two positions. We are looking for a part-time Medical Biller (ChiroTouch experience preferred but will train) with pay to be discussed and a part-time Independent Contractor- Massage Therapist that pays $25 - $35 an hour based on experience, with the incentive of a hiring bonus after 90 days. Please fax your resumes to 815-634-0756 or e-mail diamondtherapy@yahoo.com. cc5b-8b