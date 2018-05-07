Help Wanted: Copy Clerk

VACANCY NOTICE
The Coal City Community Unit School District #1, an equal opportunity employer, is accepting applications for a Copy Clerk to work 2 hours per day of student attendance at the Early Childhood Center, Elementary School and Intermediate School for the 2018-2019 school year.  Applications can be submitted on the district's website at www.coalcityschools.org. Applications will be accepted through July 27, 2018. EOE.  ch28a-29b

