Help Wanted: Carpet, Rug, Furniture and Tile Cleaning

Enjoy seeing results? and making others happy? Work 2-3 days per week with flexible days and hours as a specialist in Superior Results carpet, rug, furniture and tile cleaning to top notch clients. Must: pass background & drug test, must be able to lift up to 40lbs, good driving record, work well with people, work independently with attention to detail. Pay $10-$15/hr. Inquire at 815-458-6383. cc32a-35b