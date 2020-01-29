Help wanted Braidwood Rec Club

The Braidwood Recreation Club is hiring for the 2020 Season. Concession Stand- Must be at least 16 years old. Operating hours are from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day; open daily 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. 7 days per week. Must be willing to work flexible hours and duties include stocking, cleaning, and customer service. Shifts will be approximately 5 hours each. One individual will be hired as an Assistant Manager. Custodians- Must be at least 16 years old and be open to a flexible schedule. Certified Lifeguards- All applicants must be CPR and Lifeguard Certified and be at least 16 years of age. Proof of Certification must be provided at time of application. Gate Guards- Average 5 hour shifts. Pro Shop Clerks- Must be 21 years old; duties include stocking, cleaning, and customer service. Must have open availability for holidays, days, evenings, weekends. Applications can be printed off the Club Website at www.braidwoodrecclub.com or picked up at the office. Please call with questions (815)458-2150. ch6b-9b