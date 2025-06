Martin 12 string with case, $450. Epiphone G400 with case, $300 (black). Squier telecaster with case, $300 (natural). Fender acoustosonic 100W amp, $200. Alto Spectrum PA 200W, $200. 2 guitar stools with backrests, $35 each. Epiphone Les Paul Studio with case, $300 (burgundy). Guitar rack holds 5 guitars, $50. Call Bob 815-458-3010.