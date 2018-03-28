Grass Cutters and Landscapers needed

Grass Cutters/ Landscapers Needed! (Will - Kankakee County Area)

The season is here! Must have a valid driver's license; with a clean record. This full time plus position will be open to all levels of experience, must be willing to learning how to operate commercial lawn equipment. Perfect candidate will be able to work with limited supervision, be on time daily, and able to learn running a crew. Experience with various types of construction tasks and equipment maintenance is a plus! Apply in person @ 1095 S. Water St. Suite 211, Wilmington, next to Wee Sip Liquors cc13b-17a