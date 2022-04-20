Geo's Pizza is now taking applications for five part-time positions. Must maintain quick, accurate service, positive guest relations, and ensure products are consistent with company quality standards. Work with manager/ assistant manager of the store and in conjunction with pizza staff members, delivery staff along with starting and ending day guidelines. Must be available nights and weekends up to 30 hours possible. On the job paid training, paid certification, employees discounts and flexible scheduling. Stop in to apply or download an application at geospizza.net.