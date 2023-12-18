General Manager, Sunway Forest Products - Wilmington, IL

Hiring General Manager. Oversees daily operations of the log yard. Duties: Liaise with customers (mainly in Asia) re needs and pricing on projects and orders; grade logs to customer specifications and distribute to factories; coordinate export logistics and prepare customs documents; maintain inventory records and track log movement in and out of yard; manage crew including scheduling and training as needed; serve as log buyer, compute and report to Chinese parent company all expenses related to the log yard operation (labor costs, equipment maintenance/repair); review and analyze log yard operation data to identify improvement and cost reduction opportunities. 5 years experience in the logging industry. 3 years experience with project and stakeholder management. Experience may be concurrent. Fluency in Chinese and Japanese. $172,000-$177,000 per year. Full time, 40 hrs per week. Email: herman@apexforest.com Herman Wong, HR. Sunway Forest Products, 32625 IL-53, Wilmington, IL.