Gate Guard Wanted for So. Wilmington Firemen’s Beach & Park Club

You’ll greet members and verify membership, have guests sign-in, register boats, side-by-sides, campers, and process camping fees.

Some computer experience with excel and credit card machines is helpful but will train the motivated individual.

Schedule: holidays & weekends

Hours may be: 5am – 11am or 11am – 5pm or 5pm – 11am

Pay: $13.00 / Hour

Email resume to: swfbpc.office@gmail.com

or mail to SWFBPC, PO Box 201, So. Wilmington, IL 60474

or call 815-237-8640 for an application.