Gardner Grade School BOOKKEEPER VACANCY:

Gardner Grade School is seeking applicants to fill a bookkeeper vacancy. Applicants should be familiar with best practices in accounting (in a school setting preferred), payroll, budgets, and all other specifics to the position. We are looking for someone with great attention to detail, dependable, personable and willing to take initiative to learn. Interested candidates please submit a letter of interest, resume, letter(s) of recommendation and any other information which may be helpful in the decision making process. Mail application materials to the address below or email them to mail to: rharris@ggs72.org with "BOOKKEEPER VACANCY" in the subject line.

ATTN: Bookkeeper Vacancy

Ron Harris, Superintendent

Gardner Grade School

598 N. Elm Street

Gardner, Il

60424

