Garage Sale Coal City
185 Church St. Coal City (behind the intermediate school)
July 16, 9-3
July 17, 9-4
July 18, 9-4
Boy and girls name brand clothes and shoes size 6/7 up to some 12., Juniors 0-7 (small-large), Women’s XL-1X, Men’s Large-XL, Legos, Green Machine, Little Tikes Slide/house, tons of toys, games, love seat, full size headboard (NIB), formal dresses(2-5) NWT wedding dress and mother of the bride dress, house decor, dishware, kitchen items, holiday and so much more. Multi Family.
Ad Category:
Time remaining: 99%
07/19/2020 (1 week)
07/19/2020 (1 week)