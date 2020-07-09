Garage Sale Coal City

185 Church St. Coal City (behind the intermediate school)

July 16, 9-3

July 17, 9-4

July 18, 9-4

Boy and girls name brand clothes and shoes size 6/7 up to some 12., Juniors 0-7 (small-large), Women’s XL-1X, Men’s Large-XL, Legos, Green Machine, Little Tikes Slide/house, tons of toys, games, love seat, full size headboard (NIB), formal dresses(2-5) NWT wedding dress and mother of the bride dress, house decor, dishware, kitchen items, holiday and so much more. Multi Family.