All town sales! 388 E. Main St., Braidwood. Fri., July 24 from 9-5 & Sat., July 25 from 9-1. Antiques, primitives, loveseat, end table, dining table, crocks, geodes, metal signs, old bottles, jewelry, lanterns, fishing, tools, match box, milk cans, Longaberger, Vera Bradley. 2 more families added. Please park in driveway if open.