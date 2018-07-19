Garage Sale: 611 County Rd. (near Lickety Split), Wilmington

611 County Rd. (near Lickety Split), Wilmington. Thur.-Sun., July, 26-29, Antiques, old bottles, tins, hats, lamps, tiara, amber glass lamps, Boyd Bears, pictures, hall tree, primitive & Victorian decor. Rain barrel, tools, pond equipment, knives, trolls, antique fishing lures, reels, poles for the “SERIOUS COLLECTOR,” over 20 tackle boxes, China cabinet, dresser, cookbooks, and more. 30 years accumulation. ck30a-b