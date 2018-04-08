Garage Sale: 1210 Crystal Lane, Diamond

Published by admin on Thu, 07/26/2018 - 3:52pm

1210 Crystal Lane, Diamond.  Thur., Aug. 2,  3-6pm, Fri., Aug. 3, 8am-4pm, & Sat., Aug. 4, 9am-noon.  Boy's clothing 10/12 (some husky) and men's clothing, XL
(both in excellent condition) including shirts, shorts, jeans, coats, boots (Under Armour, American Eagle).  Women's clothing Med-2X, tools, household and holiday items, toys, games, Xbox and Wii games, 30 gal. fish tank with stand, tools, Avon and much more.  cc31a-b

Ad Category:

Time remaining: 100%
08/04/2018 (1 week)