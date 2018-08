1002 N. Joliet St., Wilmington. Thur. & Fri., Aug. 23 & 24, 9am-3pm, & Sat., Aug. 25, 9am-noon. Girls, boys and Junior clothes, household items, glassware

and seasonal items, outside bench with storage. Security cage and window bars will fit a 2013 Tahoe, and others. Plenty of stuff so stop buy and take a

look. Rain cancels. cc34a-b