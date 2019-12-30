We have an immediate position available at Nelson's! Furniture Delivery Driver

Requirements/Responsibilities-

-.Ability to lift, carry and move furniture with or without assistance

-Loading and/or unloading product onto delivery trucks

-Furniture delivery, installation, assembly

- Providing excellent service during deliveries, set-up, and clean-up.

-Must have a clean driving record.

PLEASE APPLY IN PERSON AT 290 BRIDGE ST. WILMINGTON, IL. ch1b-3a