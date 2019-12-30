Furniture Delivery Driver
We have an immediate position available at Nelson's! Furniture Delivery Driver
Requirements/Responsibilities-
-.Ability to lift, carry and move furniture with or without assistance
-Loading and/or unloading product onto delivery trucks
-Furniture delivery, installation, assembly
- Providing excellent service during deliveries, set-up, and clean-up.
-Must have a clean driving record.
PLEASE APPLY IN PERSON AT 290 BRIDGE ST. WILMINGTON, IL. ch1b-3a
