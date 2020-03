VACANCY NOTICE

Coal City Community Unit School District #1 is accepting applications for one full-time custodian. This is a second shift position (approx. 3-11 pm) & will require skills in cleaning & maintaining commercial buildings. Salary determined as per the Custodial Negotiated Agreement. Application deadline is Fri., March 27, 2020. EOE. Please apply on school website at www.coalcityschools.org.