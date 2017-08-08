FT PE Aide

VACANCY

The Coal City Community Unit School District #1 has an opening for the following position at the Elementary School for the 2017-2018 school year: P.E. Aide – Full Time. Must have 60 hours of college credit or paraprofessional certification. Applications are available on the district’s website at www.coalcity.k12.il.us or can be picked up at the Administrative Office, 550 S. Carbon Hill Road., Coal City. Applications will be accepted through Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. ch 32b-33a

