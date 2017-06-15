FT Custodian Position

GCA SERVICES GROUP (DRESDEN NUCLEAR STATION) IS HIRING FULL TIME CUSTODIANS. Afternoon and Day shift positions available. $9.60 per

hour starting pay. Opportunities for advancement 40 hours a week with overtime and double time opportunities. Benefits available after probationary period. Must pass all Site Specific training. Contact site manager at 815-416-3049 for applications and interviews. A criminal background check, results of which are not necessarily a bar to employment, and a drug screen

are required. EOEcc25a-27b