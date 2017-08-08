FT Custodian

VACANCY NOTICE

Coal City Community Unit School District #1 is accepting applications for a full time custodian. This position will require skills in cleaning and maintaining commercial buildings. Salary determined as per the Custodial Negotiated Agreement. Interested candidates may pick up an application at the Administrative Office, 550 S. Carbon Hill Road. Support staff applications are also available on the district website at www.coalcity.k12.il.us. Application deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. EOE. ch-32b-34a